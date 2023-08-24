SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! Southeastern Utah saw showers overnight and an unsettled day is ahead!

The bottom line? The chance of showers and scattered storms holds on for Thursday with monsoon flow in place.

Wet weather potential hangs on today with the help of our monsoon flow. Moisture increases because some tropical remnants from Harold get caught up in southerly flow. The best chance of storms will be east of the I-15 corridor stretch from the Uintas through central Utah and in southwestern and south-central Utah.

We will likely see showers to start the day, with the chance of storms for the afternoon for some. The flash flood potential is higher today, with a probable chance for the Mighty 5 and the surrounding area. You can expect severe storm potential to be lower today with a general thunderstorm threat for the Beehive state. It’s still wise to stay away from backcountry hikes that include slot canyons, normally dry washes and low-lying areas.

Outside of any wet weather, for most, we’ll see partly cloudy skies with below-average temperatures. Expect highs in the 70s and 80s, with Salt Lake topping out in the mid to upper 80s and St. George hanging in the same arena due to increased cloud cover and moisture. It may even feel a bit muggy with higher dewpoints with the help of that subtropical moisture.

Heading into tomorrow, we won’t see any big changes in our temperatures, but as we dry out for the weekend, you can expect highs to rebound closer to seasonal norms which is 90 degrees for Salt Lake City and 99 in St. George.

Monsoon moisture will finally begin to dwindle and rain chances will lower as we head into the weekend. On Saturday there will be potential for isolated storms as daytime highs for most top out within a few degrees of seasonal norms. Then from Sunday into early next week, as high pressure retrogrades over Utah, skies are looking mostly dry as daytime highs will range a few degrees above average. Along the Wasatch Front, we’ll be back in the low to mid-90s while St. George will flirt with triple-digit heat once again.

Stay on top of the latest weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online! We are Good4Utah!