SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! Another frigid start for most folks in the state, and with partly cloudy skies, our daytime highs remain below average again.

The bottom line? Cool days with cold nights persist into Veterans Day on Saturday before above-average warmth arrives by the end of the weekend.

Today we have a weak system that clips the state and will increase cloud cover around midday. There is incredibly limited moisture potential, so we see a very slim chance of wet weather with the passage of this disturbance.

Daytime highs will only run a degree or two above highs yesterday, so expect the upper 40s and low 50s along the Wasatch Front while most of Utah sees highs in the 40s and 50s. St. George will be our warm spot, but only low to mid-60s are expected, so below seasonal norms in Washington County as well. We will turn cold again tonight heading into Veterans Day morning.

For our Veterans Day, we’ll get a mix of sun and clouds with daytime highs that will be within a few degrees of average for this time of year across the state. Any services will see dry conditions and temperatures in the 40s and 50s for the northern half of the state, while southern Utah gets 50s and 60s. Statewide, it will be a beautiful day for any outdoor activity to honor our nation’s veterans!

Our National Parks across the country and here in Utah will waive admission on the holiday. We have gorgeous conditions expected for the Mighty 5 parks in Utah, and it will be the last waived admission day at our parks this year. Thank you to our veterans!

For the latter half of the weekend, high pressure will be building and in control and we’ll see a southerly wind return. These conditions will help our temperatures climb to above average and unseasonably warm for the remainder of the weekend and into next week.

Daytime highs on Sunday will be a few degrees above average and into early next week, we’ll see highs in the 60s along the Wasatch Front while St. George will be around 70. The calm skies and November warmth hold son through the middle of the week before some big changes could arrive for the second half of the week.

Weather models are hinting at a more progressive pattern, but don’t agree on the storm system’s evolution and storm track just yet. We will be monitoring it closely and keep you forewarned. Stay tuned!

