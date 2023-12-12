SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! You probably noticed a little more cloud cover this morning, as we saw increasing cloud cover overnight. We are slightly unsettled in the Utah weather scene as an upper-level low-pressure system moves through the Beehive State.

The bottom line? A slightly unsettled pattern in control with a couple of systems set to move through the next couple of days. Most Utahns will see mostly dry skies and cool temperatures.

This storm is lacking moisture and will have little impact on the state. The best chance of any snowfall will be over the higher terrain with very little accumulation, if any. The moisture-starved system will slide south through the Great Basin into midweek. This will keep some cloud cover over the region and help drop temperatures a few degrees across the state with most ending up close to seasonal averages.

As the system moves through Utah, it will promote easterly flow north of the system, meaning downslope winds could impact parts of the Wasatch Front. Easterly flow allows for enhanced canyon winds and this go around, wind gusts between 25-40 mph are possible along the benches from Weber County to Salt Lake County.

The low pressure will stick around through midweek but will move away later in the week. This will keep our weather pattern fairly consistent day to day with near seasonal temperatures through Thursday. As we head into the weekend, high pressure will strengthen over the region and allow for warmer temperatures to settle in for much of the state. Daytime highs will range 5-15 degrees above normal.

Also, with a fairly quiet weather pattern, we’ll likely see additional haze in our northern valleys. The Department of Environmental Quality is calling for moderate air along the Wasatch Front and Box Elder County for Tuesday. Elevated particulate matter may linger through the work week, so stay with us for updates.

