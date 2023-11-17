SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – We made it to Friday, Utah! Friday morning is looking much drier than yesterday morning.

Wet weather swept over the Beehive State bringing healthy amounts of precipitation to most of Utah. The precipitation has exited the region, but not before dumping record amounts on three cities miles apart. Downtown Salt Lake City reported 0.49″, beating its old record of 0.41″ in 2003. BYU in Provo saw 0.69″ of rain, surpassing 2015’s old high score of 0.66″. Brigham City measured 0.24″ yesterday compared to the 0.20″ record set in 1985. The records weren’t just reserved for the Wasatch Front, Deer Creek Dam in the Wasatch Back had a whopping 1.39″ of rain, flying past its 1.20″ record set in 1963, that’s before they put a man on the moon!

The shortwave that brought us the impressive precipitation totals was in and out, allowing us to enjoy our calm Friday. Conditions are looking great through the afternoon, with only a few clouds in the sky and above-average temperatures. The Wasatch Front will be hitting the upper 50s Friday, about 5-10 degrees warmer than seasonal norms. The Desert Southwest will get a little warmer, reaching the upper 60s. Don’t let the nice weather fool you though, this is the “warm before the storm.” Cloud cover will increase as we get later into the evening, particularly in southern Utah, and St. George may even start seeing some of this weekend’s storm’s first raindrops later in the evening.

Saturday will start off pretty nice and clear, but by the evening a low-pressure system will have arrived in Utah from the west and a second system will be knocking at the door. These systems are pulling cooler, moist, Pacific air into the region, setting up the weather for solid precipitation. It is a relatively warm system when compared to what we generally see this time of year, so snow levels will remain above 8,000′ for the most part. By the end of the weekend, snow levels may dip to the valley floors, but the moisture may not be there to make that happen, it’s all a matter of timing.

As always, we are keeping a close eye on the next storm and will bring you the latest updates in your 4Warn Weather forecast both on-air and online, we are Good4Utah!