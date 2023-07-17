SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday Utah! The sweltering heat will continue today as high pressure remains over the region.

Bottom Line?! Sweltering heatwave continues across much of the Beehive State as high pressure remains in place.

After the record heat for Salt Lake on Sunday, more of the same is expected today. Excessive Heat Advisories and Warnings are currently in effect for various parts of the state, as well. These advisories and warnings will continue until 9 p.m. on Monday.

Lower Washington County, Zion National Park, Glen Canyon, Capitol Reef, and Lake Powell are under an excessive heat warning. Temperatures in these areas will soar over 110 degrees over the next few days, offering very little relief at night with lows around 80 degrees. In southern Utah, where heat advisories are in place, temperatures could climb as high as 105 degrees, potentially record-setting. In St. George, a high of 113 degrees is forecast this afternoon which would beat the current record of 112 degrees. In Cedar City, 101 degrees is expected which will tie the current record.

Northwestern Utah, including the Wasatch Front, western Box Elder County, and Tooele County, is also under an excessive heat warning. This warning will last until Monday evening, with temperatures reaching around 103 to 106 degrees.

Areas under heat advisories include a good portion of central and southern Utah valleys with highs up to 105 possible. Either way you slice, well-above-normal temperatures for this time of year are expected to continue and they can be deadly if you’re not staying cool and hydrated.

A weak trough moving north of Utah will slightly reduce the high heat from Tuesday through the middle of the week. Highs are expected to decrease by approximately 5 degrees in most areas. There is also a chance of a few showers and storms, mainly in the high country, due to a slight increase in moisture associated with the trough. Unfortunately, temperatures are likely to rise again by the end of next week, indicating that the next seven days will remain hot and predominantly dry.

If you have any outdoor plans in the upcoming days, it is crucial to take the necessary precautions to combat the heat. These precautions include limiting your time outside, checking to ensure you haven’t left anyone or any pets in a locked car, staying hydrated, seeking shady areas, keeping pets indoors, and checking in on neighbors and relatives.

