SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! An exiting storm system ushered in some cooler temperatures and will allow for some lingering moisture over the mountains today.

The bottom line? Slightly cooler to end the work week with drier air moving in

A slight chance of a storm in South Central and Southeast Utah exists, but high pressure is on the move. This area of high pressure sets up and takes over for the weekend resulting in calm skies by Saturday as temperatures gradually ease up to near or even slightly above seasonal norms by the end of the weekend.

In short, that will result in a beautiful weekend across the state. By early next week, we could see that high pressure move out of the way allowing for another storm to move in. We’ll keep an eye on that.

Given the thunderstorm potential, there continues to be an elevated risk of Flash Flooding across our southern Utah recreation areas and the Mighty Five. Given the risk, be weather aware, and stay out of low-lying areas like slot canyons and normally dry washes.

