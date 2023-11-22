SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! Another dry day for Thanksgiving travelers, with high pressure in control allowing for calm conditions thanks to high pressure.

The bottom line? One more day of calm, cool, and hazy conditions, but active weather is set to return Thanksgiving night into Black Friday for the Beehive State.

We hit average temperatures yesterday and today we will repeat conditions with daytime highs very similar to Tuesday mainly in the 40s and 50s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. You can expect to see decent sunshine across the state, and in our northern valley locations inversion haze remains noticeable and moderate air quality is expected again for Salt Lake, Davis, Utah, and Cache Counties.

Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer today with an increasing southerly flow ahead of our Thanksgiving storm. The southerly flow will be a result of the high pressure moving further to the east, which opens the door for active skies to return.

We are narrowing in on a storm system that dives in from the Pacific Northwest between the second half of Thanksgiving Day into Black Friday. Given the temperatures ahead of the cold front, this will likely start as valley rain and mountain snow, but colder air will move in quickly and there is potential we could see valley rain become snow as the storm moves through.

Snow showers are expected Friday and there is potential to see some accumulations in our northern Utah valleys. Valley snow accumulation is possible in Northern and Central Utah, and due to the nature of the cold air mass moving over the relatively warm waters of the Great Salt Lake, we can’t rule out lake effect snow contributing to heftier totals in some areas around the Great Salt Lake.

Since it’s still early in the process just how much snow we could see needs to be ironed out, but early indications are that we could see at least an inch or two in our valleys while our mountains could pick up anywhere from half a foot to a foot of fresh snow.

Mountain routes will be tricky for travel by Thanksgiving night and impacts to roads remain for Black Friday and the potential into early Saturday morning. Regardless of moisture, some of, if not the coldest air of the season will move in, setting the table for what will be a COLD and sunny weekend after Thanksgiving!

Stay with us as we nail down the exact totals and timing of the storm, but right now, it’s safe to say

With Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online you can stay on top of all the weather changes the Beehive State has to offer! We are Good4Utah!