SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! An upper-level low tracking through Utah increased cloud cover and canyon winds along the Wasatch Front overnight, but fairly quiet conditions are expected throughout the day.

The bottom line? The quiet and cool pattern continues through the short term, with dry skies and haze building.

Daytime highs will run a few degrees above average today in Salt Lake and along the Wasatch Front with low 40s expected while southern Utah will be just above average. Highs will range in the 30s and 40s up north with 40s and 50s south of I-70. A gradual warming trend is underway and will attempt to strengthen by the end of the work week.

While this low pressure will stick around today, it starts to pull away from Utah tomorrow. This will keep our weather pattern fairly consistent day to day with near seasonal temperatures through Thursday.

As we head into the weekend, high pressure will strengthen over the region and allow for warmer temperatures to settle in for much of the state. Daytime highs will range 5-15 degrees above normal. We will see this dry stretch linger into next week, which makes for a pretty quiet mid-December.

Also, with a fairly quiet weather pattern, we’ll likely see additional haze in our northern valleys. The Department of Environmental Quality is calling for moderate air along the Wasatch Front and Box Elder County for Tuesday. Elevated particulate matter may linger through the weekend, so stay with us for updates.

