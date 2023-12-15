SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday Utah! High pressure has established itself and it’s not going to be leaving anytime soon. Across the state, we’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with temperatures that run about three to five degrees above average.

The bottom line? High pressure will control our weather pattern over the next several days making valley inversions worsen.

With quiet conditions this time of year, that is when we see the inversions and we’re already seeing lots of haze. From Cache Valley down through the Wasatch Front, moderate air quality is projected. Tonight will bring mostly clear skies with lows dropping to the 20s for most with some seeing the teens and some in southern Utah like St. George will see low-30s.

This weekend we won’t have many changes, but it will be a smidge warmer. Skies will be mostly sunny, and we’ll see more inversion haze in our northern valleys with moderate air quality expected once again. High pressure will hang on to our weather through the weekend.

There is a chance we will continue to see the air quality worsen in our valleys. Across the state, temperatures will continue to warm through Saturday with most warming to about 15 degrees above average. The warming won’t be as drastic in our northern valleys, but highs will still be more than five degrees above average.

Into early next week, the ridge of high pressure will begin to weaken allowing for a slightly more progressive pattern. Temperatures will still remain well above average, however, with a weak system coming in, Monday and Tuesday could bring a slight chance of some wet weather in the high terrain. It’s unlikely we get anything strong enough to clear our inversions though.

Looking a little further down the road, there’s a better chance we see more appreciable changes by the end of next week with what could be a better chance of seeing wet weather statewide, relief from the haze, and cooler temperatures. Being so far away though, it’s just something to keep an eye on for now! Stay tuned.

With Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online you can stay on top of all the weather changes the Beehive State has to offer! We are Good4Utah!