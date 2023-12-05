SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Tuesday, Utah! If you’re a fan of mild temperatures, then it will be a terrific Tuesday. Daytime highs will range about 5-10 degrees above average across the state with most topping out in the 40s and 50s.

Along the Wasatch Front we’ll see low 50s when typically, this time of year, we see low 40s for highs. St. George will lead the way this afternoon with a high in the low 60s. Skies will be mostly sunny with high pressure in control.

While it’s not expected to be too bad, there will be some haze that starts to build in our northern valleys, resulting in moderate air quality.

Into tonight, we’re back to mostly clear skies with lows near what we had last night.

Overall, we won’t see too many changes in our weather tomorrow from what we get today. Expect mild temperatures again under mostly sunny skies. However, by the second half of the day tomorrow, high pressure will begin to move away, allowing for changes to start filtering in.

By tomorrow afternoon and evening, clouds will start to increase ahead of a more active pattern that will close out the workweek.

On Thursday, the first of a couple of systems will move through which will bring about a 5–10-degree drop in temperatures for most across the state while isolated rain and snow showers to northern Utah.

A stronger system will move in on Friday and will bring a more potent cold front along with it. Temperature will drop to below seasonal norms and there will be more moisture potential, mainly for the northern half of the state.

Given the colder air, it is likely we see valley snow with the potential for some minor accumulations. In the mountains, we could see half a foot plus on Friday.

Skies will calm briefly on Saturday with chilly temperatures staying in place. Outside of southern Utah, highs will range in the 20s and 30s. More active weather could be in store as we round out the weekend and move into early next week, with more energy expected to come in from the northwest.

With Utah’s 4Warn Forecast, both on-air and online, you can stay on top of all the weather changes the Beehive State has to offer. We are Good4Utah!