SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy weekend, Utah! High pressure has built in and it’s not going anywhere anytime soon.

While that means we will have nice quiet weather for a few days, we will still have to deal with worsening air quality through the weekend. Don’t expect many big changes in our weather through the weekend, but we will trend a little bit warmer for most locations. By Sunday, we could see highs run about 10-15 degrees above average, which will put some much closer to records than seasonal temperatures.

Into early next week the ridge of high pressure will gradually begin to weaken. This can hopefully allow for a slightly more progressive pattern. Temperatures will still remain well above average. However, moisture potential will return as with a bit more energy set to move in through the first half of next week. It’s unlikely we get anything strong enough to clear our inversions entirely though.

Looking ahead, we could see more changes by the end of next week, right before Christmas. There is the chance we will see another system arriving from the West. However, there is still some uncertainty as to what the storm track is and where it will go. If this storm moves through the Beehive State, we’ll look at a good chance of wet weather statewide, cooler temperatures, and clearing of our inversion. However, recent trends suggest this storm could skirt the state to the south which could result in a decent chance of wet weather in southern Utah while northern Utah will see temperatures ease down slightly with maybe a chance of seeing some moisture. This is still more than a few days away, so nothing is set in stone.

The bottom line? High pressure brings quiet weather, above average warmth, and increasing valley inversion haze.

With Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online you can stay on top of all the weather changes the Beehive State has to offer! We are Good4Utah!