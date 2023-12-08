SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! We have another cold front tracking through the state, with the current front stronger than yesterday’s initial pattern-changing disturbance.

The bottom line? As we close the workweek, another potent cold front delivers a good drop in temperatures and wet weather to northern Utah.

It’s a soggy, wintry start to the day for many as scattered snow filled in during the overnight hours and will continue through the day. There’s a chance these scattered snow showers across the northern half of the state will sag far enough south potentially reaching down to the I-15/70 interchange. There is a possibility at times that lake enhancement could keep snow showers churning, so while this storm system moves quickly, we could see wintry conditions linger into early Saturday morning.

If you aren’t seeing snow, you are likely getting a taste of the colder air that filtered into the state with our northwest flow. Daytime high temperatures will run about 5-10 degrees cooler than yesterday. Expect highs in the 20s and 30s in northern Utah tomorrow with 30s and 40s for most down south. St. George will only manage the low 50s. Down south it’s unlikely we will see any moisture get south of Beaver, but with winds switching out of the northwest, it will feel chilly, or in this case, December-like.

Snow showers will continue through the day and as a result, winter alerts have been posted for parts of the state. The Wasatch Mountains are currently under a Winter Storm Warning until 11 p.m. tonight, while a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Wasatch Back, Western Uintas, Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs and Central Mountains.

These alerts forewarn you wintery travel is around the corner, and drivers should take precautions while traveling, especially along the mountain routes.

By tonight when all is said and done, it looks like the Northern mountains could see anywhere from five to 10 inches, with potential for eight to 16 inches in isolated pockets like the Cottonwoods. Northern valleys, including the Wasatch Front, could see one to four inches with three to seven inches for the benches and four to eight inches for mountain valleys like the Wasatch Back.

While snow looks to mainly favor northern Utah, some snow will be possible all the way down to Beaver. Central Valleys could pick up up to two inches with central mountains seeing four to eight inches in total.

Skies will calm on Saturday with only a slight chance of a shower in the high country and with cold temperatures staying in place. Outside of southern Utah, highs will range in the 20s and 30s.

As we round out the weekend and move into early next week, temperatures will look to rebound and stay steady near seasonal averages. While the chance of any wet weather looks low, we could see a few showers on Sunday and Tuesday with a couple of weak systems that could brush northern Utah.

With Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online you can stay on top of all the weather changes the Beehive State has to offer! We are Good4Utah!