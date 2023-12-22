SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! For your Friday, moisture returns to portions of the state, but overall moisture will be limited to the south.

Bottom Line?! Travel impacts for parts of Utah, heading into the holiday weekend.

Most of the moisture will be in Southern and Southeastern Utah. We’ll see moisture move in from the south, in the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures along the Wasatch Front should be in the 40s once again with some haze and partly cloudy skies. We’re seeing haze across a good majority of the lower valleys along Northern Utah and air quality will remain a concern, with moderate air forecast along the Wasatch Front.

Moisture will increase across the entire state on Saturday. The second storm system could bring some snow to the northern valleys. Right now, it mainly looks like rain and snow showers on Saturday with a chance of very light snowfall into early Sunday. However, the cold front will push most of the moisture out of the state by Christmas Eve around lunchtime.

One thing to note is the latest computer models are trying to limit how much moisture the state will see, which could limit how much precipitation the state will see on Saturday. There is a chance the valleys will see a little rain with what little moisture remains.

The mountain areas will naturally see the bulk of any snowfall. The forecast continues to call for several inches along the northern mountains with three to six inches for the higher elevations. The mountain valleys could pick up one to three inches while the benches of northern Utah may only see up to an inch.

If we see any snow in the northern valleys, a trace to half an inch is all that’s expected. Temperatures will drop from the upper 40s throughout the week to the mid to upper 30s into the weekend. St George will have showers on Friday and Saturday, with drier weather settling in into next week.

With Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online you can stay on top of all the weather changes the Beehive State has to offer! We are Good4Utah!