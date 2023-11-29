SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Wednesday, Utah! We’re halfway through the workweek. Overall, today won’t be too different from what we’ve seen so far this week, but there will be some subtle changes.

Across the state highs will range mainly in the 30s and 40s once again with a few exceptions, but instead of mostly sunny skies, we’ll see increasing clouds as a storm passes to our south today into tomorrow.

This storm may get close enough to us to bring a few spotty showers to southern Utah later today through tomorrow, however, the chance of seeing anything is fairly low.

Poor air quality in our northern valleys again with most falling into the Moderate range while the Salt Lake Valley is expected to fall into the Unhealthy for Sensitive Group range. Limit time outside if possible.



Thankfully, relief is in sight by Friday into the weekend. #utwx pic.twitter.com/mhCq7M7SO0 — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) November 29, 2023

In our northern Utah valleys, the inversion haze will continue to worsen. Moderate air quality is expected from Cache Valley, down through the Wasatch Front, and over in the Uinta Basin. The exception to that is the Salt Lake Valley where the haze has been noticeably worse.

At midday, the air quality had already dropped into the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category. For anyone with sensitivities, it’s a day to limit any time outside.

Thursday will build off what we have today as clouds continue to increase. As the storm to our south moves to the east, it will open up the door to another storm that is going to drop in from the Pacific Northwest.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

By Friday, the chance of wet weather will increase across the state with the best chance coming to northern Utah. Showers could start in the morning and continue through the day with mainly snow showers, even down to our valley floors in northern Utah.

Good morning, Utah! Another chilly/cool day in store with poor air quality in our N. Utah valleys. We'll see increasing clouds statewide which is just a precursor of things to come this weekend with a series of storms set to move in. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/Ng3qJefDF5 — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) November 29, 2023

Through the weekend we could see a couple of trailing systems which will help keep the wet weather potential elevated in the northern half of the state through the weekend.

By the end of the weekend into early next week, high pressure will look to settle back in resulting in quieter weather and likely a bit of a warmup after seeing temperatures below average through Sunday.

Given the storm potential Friday through the weekend, there are a lot of moving parts, but early returns in the models suggest we could see some healthy snowfall accumulations in the mountains, especially for the northern mountains with most models suggesting over a foot is in the cards, especially if the storm on Sunday moves through.

Mountain valleys could see half a foot plus and a few inches plus looks possible in our northern valleys while minor accumulations look possible from Nephi to Cedar City along the I-15 corridor. As we get closer to this weekend, we’ll be able to home in on totals so be sure to stay tuned!

With Utah’s 4Warn Forecast, both on-air and online, you can stay on top of all the weather changes the Beehive State has to offer. We are Good4Utah!