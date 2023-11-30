SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! We have a few more clouds today, following a passing storm that brought a few impacts to Southern Utah overnight.

The bottom line? Stubborn valley haze lingers with poor air quality, but relief is ahead with a few storms looking poised to move into Utah by the weekend.

Daytime highs remain cold and below average today. Highs across the state will range mainly in the 30s and 40s once again. In our northern Utah valleys, the inversion haze worsens and holds on. Moderate air quality is expected from Cache Valley, down through the Wasatch Front and over in the Uinta Basin. The exception to that is the Salt Lake Valley where the haze has been noticeably worse and air quality is forecast to yet again, hit the “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” category again. For anyone with respiratory issues, it’s a day to limit any time outside.

As high pressure breaks down, we open up the door to another storm that is going to drop in from the Pacific Northwest. Tomorrow, the chance of wet weather will increase across the state with the best chance coming to northern Utah.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Snow showers start in the morning and could complicate the morning commute and continue through the day, even down to our valley floors in northern Utah. Through the weekend we could see a couple of trailing systems which will help keep the wet weather potential elevated in the northern half of the state through the weekend.

Given the storm potential Friday through the weekend there are a lot of moving parts, but weather models have early estimates suggesting healthy snowfall accumulations in the mountains from this series of storms, especially for the northern mountains with most models suggesting a foot-plus in the cards, especially if the storm on Sunday moves through.

Mountain valleys could see half a foot plus and a few inches plus looks possible in our northern valleys while minor accumulations look possible from Nephi to Cedar City along the I-15 corridor.

By the end of the weekend into early next week, high pressure will look to settle back in resulting in quieter weather and likely a bit of a warmup after seeing temperatures below average through Sunday.

With Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online you can stay on top of all the weather changes the Beehive State has to offer! We are Good4Utah!