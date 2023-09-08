SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Friday, Utah! Our weather will continue to build off of what we’ve seen so far this week. High pressure remains in control, and our gradual warming trend continues.

Instead of daytime highs coming near or slightly above average, most will see highs roughly 3-5 degrees above average.

In northern Utah, we’ll see 80s for most, with upper 70s in Park City and low 90s in Salt Lake. Meanwhile, down south it’s 80s and 90s for most, as St. George and Moab sneak into the upper 90s. Skies will be sunny statewide, and it will be a bit breezy at times with winds out of the south.

Into tonight, we’ll get clear skies with overnight lows falling to near what we had last night. We’re looking good for any evening activities, such as the Utah State Fair or Friday night football!

A little warm at kickoff, but it will be lovely once the sun goes down for Friday night football! #utwx pic.twitter.com/6EfxrkggUf — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) September 8, 2023

As we move into the weekend we’ll start to see some changes. That will be thanks to the ridge of high-pressure flattening, allowing some more moisture and energy to move in.

For most, tomorrow will bring mostly sunny to partly sunny skies with daytime highs near what we get today.

However, with a bit more moisture filtering in, there will be some potential for isolated showers and storms with that chance mainly coming to central and southern Utah. A few stray showers can’t be ruled out as far north as I-80, but that chance is low.

On Sunday, temperatures will ease down closer to our seasonal averages, with a slightly better chance of seeing wet weather in lower elevations in southern Utah.

Into next week, the overall pattern becomes a bit more active, with temperatures near seasonal averages. By the middle of the week, a system looks poised to move in from the west and this could result in us seeing isolated storm potential statewide.

Stay on top of the latest weather changes with Utah's 4Warn Forecast, both on-air and online.