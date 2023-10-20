SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Friday, Utah! As we close out this workweek, we have more gorgeous weather on deck! It will be another day filled with abundant sunshine as temperatures climb well above seasonal norms so get outside and enjoy it.

Daytime highs in northern Utah will top out mainly in the 70s, while in southern Utah, we’ll see a good mix of 70s and 80s. Along the Wasatch Front, highs will range mostly in the mid to upper 70s, while lower Washington County down south will see upper 80s. Those temperatures are more reminiscent of late September compared to late October!

Into tonight, it’s clear skies with lows similar to what we had last night.

As we move into the weekend, we won’t see too many changes when it comes to temperatures, but as high pressure moves away, we’ll see a few more clouds over the weekend compared to what we’ve seen in recent days. Also, with some energy and a slight uptick in moisture, a few high-terrain showers can’t be completely ruled out.

For most though, we’ll stay dry as highs remain mainly in the 60s and 70s in northern Utah while southern Utah continues to see 70s and 80s. If you haven’t already, make some plans this weekend, the weather will be great to spend time outside!

Heading into next week, the forecast gets tricky, especially during the second half of the week. Early in the week, we’ll see a system approach Utah from the west. The core of this storm is likely to miss us to the south, however, it will be close enough to allow temperatures to ease down within a handful of degrees of where we should be for this time of year and also bring some moisture potential, with a chance of isolated showers, mainly on Monday.

Tuesday looks dry and pretty seasonal, then for the middle and second half of next week, another storm could aim for the Beehive State. At this point, forecast models are split on whether or not this storm will actually move in. Some models bring it right through Utah, which would result in a good chance of wet weather statewide with an even bigger drop in temperatures.

If this storm misses us, we’ll likely see a mild and mostly dry end to the week. Either way, next week will bring cooler temperatures than what we’ve gotten used to this week. Stay tuned as we’ll continue to fine-tune this forecast as we get closer!

With Utah’s 4Warn Forecast, both on-air and online, you can stay on top of all the weather changes the Beehive State has to offer. We are Good4Utah!