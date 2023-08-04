SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Friday, Utah! To say the last few days have been active across the state would be an understatement. From the wettest day in Salt Lake in 6 years on Wednesday to the strongest storms we have seen in quite some time in the Salt Lake Valley yesterday, along with storms that dropped over 3 inches in eastern Box Elder County, it has been a lot.

Thankfully, our weather will be trending a bit calmer as we turn towards the weekend, but it won’t be completely calm. This is due to a little bit of residual moisture and energy hanging around.

While southern Utah gets through the day dry, isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible in northern Utah from this afternoon into tonight. Any pop-up storms will favor the high terrain, but like yesterday, a few storms may develop in the west desert late this afternoon and evening and move towards the Wasatch Front.

Overall, the chance is low. However, given there is potential, for any outdoor plans later in the day, keep your eyes on the sky, just in case.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Happy Friday! For most, it's going to be a really nice day with sunshine and near/below average temperatures! While we are trending drier as a whole, isolated storms in northern Utah can't be ruled out this afternoon into tonight. #utwx @alanabrophynews @abc4utah pic.twitter.com/Tcc9EDMm3G — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) August 4, 2023

Outside of any wet weather, today will bring mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies across the state, with daytime highs that check-in near/or even slightly below average.

In northern Utah, we’ll see 70s and 80s for highs while southern Utah will predominately reach the 80s and 90s as St. George returns to the low triple digits.

As we head into the weekend, we won’t see too many changes in our weather. This means we’ll hold onto a slight chance of showers and storms up north while most will get through the days dry while southern Utah stays dry across the board.

Temperatures will ease up closer to averages in northern Utah on Saturday all for them to drop back to down to near what we have today thanks to a weak disturbance passing by.

By the early half of next week even drier air will filter in allowing for dry skies to take hold across the state. With the drier conditions, temperatures will rebound to averages across the board which will mean 80s and 90s for most. Not many changes are expected through the bulk of next week.

Stay on top of all of Utah’s summer weather and weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast, both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!