SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Hey there, Utah! Little change from Monday as another beautiful Autumn day is on deck for today in the Beehive State.

Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler compared to yesterday as the dry cold front snuck through Northern Utah. Other than a few clouds from the system, quiet weather will continue for the state with mostly sunshine.

Expect daytime highs to reach the mid-70s for the Wasatch Front, and range from the 70s to 80s for southern Utah, with St. George hitting the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. Northwest flow behind the front will allow temperatures to fall a few more degrees on Wednesday.

Northern Utah will see highs in the mid to upper 60s, still roughly 5 degrees above seasonal averages.

The ridge of high pressure does not totally lose control as the front passes through, it is still the dominant weather feature in the West and will continue to impact our weather throughout the week.

Dry weather will stick around through the end of the week with no significant changes anticipated. As the ridge remains over the Western States, it will amplify through the end of the week, meaning mid-October weather warmth holds on for a really nice stretch of days. This equates to temperatures staying 5-10 degrees above the usual for this time of year, accompanied by ample sunshine.

Right now, the earliest shot at another round of wet weather would be the latter half of the weekend into the start of next week. We’re tracking a storm system that would allow for cooling and the chance of precipitation, but it’s still several days away so stay tuned.

With Utah’s 4Warn Forecast, both on-air and online, you can stay on top of all the weather changes the Beehive State has to offer. We are Good4Utah!