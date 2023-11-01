SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Wednesday, Utah! High pressure remains the main driving force in our weather which means it will be another day with calm skies, even though we’ll see a few more high clouds than the last few days.

Our warming trend also continues and for most, highs will reach the 50s and 60s this afternoon. Salt Lake will come in just shy of 60 at 59, while St. George will come in just shy of 70 at 69.

While our skies will be calm, it will be another day with some haze in our northern Utah valleys. From Davis County down through Utah County, moderate air quality is expected.

We've got some haze along the Wasatch Front right now and moderate air quality expected from Davis County down through Utah County this afternoon. #utwx@alanabrophynews @abc4utah @natelarsenwx @garrettjameswx pic.twitter.com/YsoHD8k5wt — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) November 1, 2023

Into tonight, we’ll get mostly clear to partly cloudy skies with lows that fall back into the 20s and 30s for most.

Thursday will look and feel similar to what we get today, the only difference is that with our warming trend, highs will be about 3-5 degrees warmer than what we get today.

High pressure will start to move out of the way by Friday, allowing a weak system to move in from the west. On Friday, temperatures will be similar to Thursday, but there will be some moisture potential for northern Utah.

The weather pattern looks like it will become even more active from the end of the weekend into early next week. This means better moisture potential for northern Utah with temperatures that will start to ease back down. We’ll continue to fine-tune this forecast as we get closer.

