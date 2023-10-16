SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! Calm skies and warming temperatures are in store as the high-pressure ridge continues over the region.

Bottom Line?! Enjoy the mid-October warmup and dry weather this week.

Daytime highs are expected to climb above normal this afternoon with mid-70s for the Wasatch Front, 70s and 80s for southern Utah with a high of 87 degrees for St. George. Mostly sunny skies are expected statewide with light winds as well.

We will have a dry front that will slide around the ridge on Tuesday and bring some cloud cover and a slight drop in temperatures to the state. Otherwise, dry conditions are expected to continue through midweek as the ridge remains in place.

No big changes are in the forecast for the remainder of the week. We are looking at perfect mid-October weather continuing. Temperatures will remain 5-10 degrees above normal for this time of year into the weekend with abundant sunshine. Enjoy!

