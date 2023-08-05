SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy weekend, Utah! What a week in Utah weather it has been!

From the wettest day in Salt Lake in six years on Wednesday to the strongest storms we have seen in quite some time in the Salt Lake Valley, and storms that dropped over 3″ in eastern Box Elder County Thursday, to the line of storms Friday night for the Northern Wasatch Front– it’s been a monsoon push to remember! Final storm totals have been very impressive.

Thankfully, our weather will be trending a bit calmer as we turn towards the weekend, but it won’t be completely calm. This is due to a little bit of residual moisture and energy hanging around. This means we’ll hold onto a slight chance of showers and storms up north while most will get through the days dry while southern Utah stays dry across the board. Temperatures will ease up closer to averages in northern Utah today along the Wasatch Front then cool slightly Sunday thanks to a weak disturbance passing by.

Outside of any wet weather, today will bring mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies across the state with daytime highs that check in near/or even slightly below average. In northern Utah, we’ll see 80s and low 90s for highs while southern Utah will predominately reach the 80s and 90s as St. George returns to the low triple digits, which is average for Washington County this time of year.

Our westerly flow has cut off monsoon moisture and, by the early half of next week, even drier air will filter in allowing for dry skies to take hold across the state. With the drier conditions, temperatures will rebound to averages across the board which will mean 80s and 90s for most. Not many changes are expected through the bulk of next week.

The bottom line? We’re trending drier as we turn towards the weekend, but a few isolated storms remain possible as temperatures remain near or even below average for now.

Stay on top of all of Utah’s summer weather and weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!