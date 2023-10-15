SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Sunday, Utah! Calm skies and warming temperatures are in store for Sunday as a high pressure ridge amplifies over the region.

Daytime highs are expected to climb above normal this afternoon with upper 60s and low 70s for the Wasatch Front, 70s and 80s for southern Utah with a high of 85 degrees for St. George. Mostly sunny skies are expected statewide with light winds as well.

The warming trend will continue on Monday with daytime highs roughly 10-15 degrees above seasonal averages statewide. A dry front will slide around the ridge on Tuesday and bring some cloud cover and a slight drop in temperatures to the state. Otherwise, dry weather is expected to continue through midweek as the ridge remains in place. Temperatures will cool roughly 5 degrees through midweek statewide but remain above normal.

No big changes are forecast for the remainder of the week and perfect mid-October weather is expected to continue. Temperatures will remain 5-10 degrees above normal for this time of year into the weekend with abundant sunshine. Enjoy!

Bottom line?! Enjoy the mid-October warmup and dry weather this week, slightly cooler midweek.

