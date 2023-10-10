SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A chilly next couple of days are in store for Utahns. On Wednesday, temperatures are dropping dramatically across the state thanks to another autumn cold front. We’ll be seeing a valley rain and mountain snow set-up with this storm. A trough is funneling in cold northern air into the Beehive State, prompting the National Weather Service to issue several watches and advisories across the state.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for the Wasatch Mountains and Western Uinta Mountains from 9 a.m. Wednesday until noon Thursday. Snow accumulations of 2-8 inches are expected, with locally higher amounts reaching a foot in the high Uintas and up to 15 inches in the Upper Cottonwoods. Lake-effect snow may bring periods of additional snow showers, allowing for hazardous, wintery travel conditions in areas like the Cottonwood Canyons.

This storm system is also changing the wind direction and bringing in some of the coldest air of the Fall season so far. As a result, a freeze watch has also been issued for many counties in the western part of the state, portions of the Wasatch Plateau, and the Uintas. Areas impacted include Tooele and the Rush Valley area, parts of Utah County, Sanpete and Sevier valleys, parts of Juab and Millard counties, the western Uinta Basin, Castle Country, Duchesne, Carbon, Wayne, Emery, parts of Iron, Beaver counties and areas surrounding Capitol Reef National Park. The watch is in effect overnight Wednesday into Thursday and Thursday night through Friday morning. Temperatures are forecasted to drop as low as 28° in some places, killing crops and other unprotected vegetation and damaging exposed pipes. To prevent bursting pipes they can be wrapped, drained, or allowed to slowly drip – keep sprinkler systems in mind.

Gusty winds are expected ahead of the cold front, and as it tracks toward SE Utah, winds will increase. A wind advisory was issued in the Four Corners region, including Blanding. Gusty conditions will exist as the cold front pushes its way into Utah. In southeast Utah, those gusts will reach as high as 45mph, with consistent winds of 20-30 mph. Gusts could blow around unsecured items and small tree limbs may break. Airborne dust may cause issues for those with respiratory issues, so limit outside activity if possible.

Stay warm and drive safely out there! Be cautious of poor driving conditions in the mountains due to snow or wind and stay on top of the latest updates with your 4Warn Weather team at ABC4 both on-air and online! We are Good4Utah!