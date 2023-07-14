SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Friday, Utah! A weak disturbance overnight slightly displaced our ridge of high pressure, and that means daytime highs will be closer to seasonal averages today.

The bottom line? Near seasonal heat to round out the workweek, but the temperatures crank up even more this weekend with heat alerts expanded!

The ridge of high pressure flattens a bit, so temperatures in northern Utah will ease down by a small fraction, resulting in daytime highs today a couple of degrees where we should be. With that said, it will still be hot as we only drop to the mid-90s along the Wasatch Front.

In southern Utah, there won’t be a cool down as temperatures will continue to climb. By Friday we’ll be closing in on 110 degrees in St. George and 95 degrees in Cedar City. You can expect mostly sunny skies across the state and it will be breezy at times as well, even though it won’t be as breezy compared to earlier this week.

As we move into the weekend, the high pressure will envelop the entire southwestern United States and will act as a heat dome resulting in the hottest temperatures, we have seen so far this year. Along the Wasatch Front by Sunday, daytime highs could exceed 100 degrees, Park City will likely see its first 90s of the year, and St. George will climb above 110 degrees Saturday through Monday.

An excessive heat warning has already been issued for Lower Washington County and it’s set to run from Saturday through Monday. During this stretch, highs could reach up to 115 degrees while overnight lows will only drop to the upper 70s, meaning not much relief at night.

There’s also an excessive heat warning is now also in place for northwestern Utah including the Wasatch Front and Tooele County. This will run Sunday through Monday as both days could see highs reach up to 104° while overnight lows will only drop between 75-80 degrees.

Heat advisories have also been issued for most of the state from Sunday into Monday. The advisories posted include places like Western Utah, parts of Box Elder County, the Western Uinta Basin, the San Rafael Swell, South Central Utah and the Sanpete and Sevier valleys.

For any plans this weekend it’s important to take necessary precautions to beat the heat like limiting time outside, staying hydrated, finding shady areas, keeping pets indoors, and checking in on neighbors and relatives. Stay cool!

