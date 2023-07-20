SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! After severe storms impacted the Wasatch Front, a day of transition is ahead.

The bottom line? Today will bring similar heat to yesterday with the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms and a few storms could become strong.

With lingering moisture isolated showers and thunderstorms will remain possible, however, the overall coverage will be down compared to the last couple of days. Daytime highs will also be similar to the last few days as well with near seasonal heat. The reason why it’s a day of transition is due to high pressure moving back in.

It will be another day with near seasonal heat, but since it’s mid to late July, it will still be hot outside! In northern Utah, highs will reach the 80s and 90s for most as the Wasatch Front sees highs in the mid to upper 90s. In southern Utah, it will be another day with predominately 90s and triple digits as St. George comes in just shy of 110.

By tomorrow, it establishes control across the southwestern US and the temperatures will begin to climb with quiet skies. By Friday through the Pioneer Day weekend, we’ll be looking at another bout of dangerous heat, similar to what we had this past Sunday and Monday.

The National Weather Service has already issued Excessive Heat Watches. For Lower Washington County and Zion National Park, the watch will run from Friday through Sunday as highs could reach up to 112 degrees. Meanwhile along the Wasatch Front from Salt Lake County northward through eastern Box Elder County an Excessive Heat Watch will run from Sunday through Pioneer Day on Monday as highs could reach as high as 104 degrees.

If you’re making your Pioneer Day plans, be sure to take the heat into consideration. There are some forecast models suggesting we could see the heat break slightly by the middle of next week with moisture potential, but at this point, it’s just something to keep an eye on for now. Stay tuned!

Stay on top of all of Utah’s summer weather and weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!