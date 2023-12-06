SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Wednesday, Utah! We have another day of wild mild temperatures for December thanks to an area of high pressure that has been in control since the start of the work week.

Daytime highs will range about 10-15 degrees above average across the state with most topping out in the 40s and 50s. Not only will we be well above average, but we’ll also be much closer to records than average.

Along the Wasatch Front, we’ll see mid-50s when typically, this time of year, we see low 40s for highs. In Salt Lake the record today is 58. St. George will repeat as the warm spot statewide with a high in the mid-60s again.

Skies will be mostly sunny, but you will notice building haze in our northern valleys, resulting in moderate air quality, in places like Salt Lake, Davis, Tooele, Weber, Box Elder, Utah and Cache counties.

Into tonight, we’ll start to see changes in our weather as high pressure moves away. Expect increasing clouds tonight and those clouds will be a sign of a more active pattern to close the workweek.

On Thursday, the first of a couple of systems will move through which will bring about a 5 to 10-degree drop in temperatures for most across the state while isolated rain and snow showers to northern Utah. There will be a chance of some wet weather with manly valley rain and mountain snow with the best chance coming to spots I-80 northward.

A stronger system will move in on Friday and will bring a more potent cold front along with it. Daytime highs will drop to below seasonal norms and there will be more moisture potential, mainly for the northern half of the state.

Given the colder air, it is likely we see valley snow with the potential for some minor accumulations. Right now, it looks like the Northern mountains could see anywhere from 5-10″ through Friday, with potential for 8-16″ in the Cottonwoods. Northern valleys, including the Wasatch Front, could see 1-4″ with 3-7″ for the benches.

While snow looks to mainly favor northern Utah, some snow will be possible all the way down to Cedar City. These numbers are preliminary, and we will narrow down the expected snow totals as we near Friday.

Skies will calm briefly on Saturday with only a slight chance of a shower in the high country and with cold temperatures staying in place. Outside of southern Utah, highs will range in the 20s and 30s.

More active weather could be in store as we round out the weekend and move into early next week with more energy expected to come in from the northwest. Stay tuned!

With Utah’s 4Warn Forecast, both on-air and online, you can stay on top of all the weather changes the Beehive State has to offer. We are Good4Utah!