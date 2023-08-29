SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! High pressure is controlling the Utah weather story today bringing back above-average temperatures ahead of a mostly dry cold front.

The bottom line? We’ve been feeling the summer heat as we started the work week with record potential today for the Wasatch Front. Tomorrow we will cool to seasonal temperatures with moisture arriving ahead of Labor Day weekend.

We start though with the summer heat.

Daytime highs today will climb 10-12 degrees, which puts the Wasatch Front in striking distance of breaking a record. Along the Wasatch Front, we’ll see mid to upper 90s with a forecasted high in Salt Lake is 101 which would break the old record of 99. In St. George, we’re forecasting a high of 105 when the record is 107. Even in Park City, where the forecast is for 86, the record is 87.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

These temperatures are more reminiscent of late July or early August rather than late August. Like today, skies will be mostly sunny for most, but the difference will be windy conditions for most of northern Utah.

Gusty conditions can be expected today ahead of a system brushing tonight and into tomorrow. While we’re not likely to see any wet weather from the system brushing by, it will drag in a mostly dry front which will help cool temperatures back toward average for this time of year.

The slightest chance of an isolated shower exists for far northeastern Utah over the Uintas as the front sweeps through, but again, the chances are small. Tomorrow in northern Utah, daytime highs will dip back into the upper 80s and low 90s with St. George holding on to one last triple-digit day before cooling down Thursday.

By the end of the work week, Thursday and into Friday, high-pressure slides east yet again, opening the door for a more southerly flow. Another monsoon push is looming, and this will result in increasing moisture for the second half of the workweek and temperatures continue to cool. Storms will fire off in Southern Utah starting Thursday and at this point, Friday likely brings us our best chance statewide.

Heading into the Labor Day weekend we’ll hold onto wet weather potential and the chance for storms lingers through the holiday with highs that will mainly range in the 70s and 80s statewide with some 90s down south.

Stay on top of the latest weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online! We are Good4Utah!