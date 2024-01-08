SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – We’re coming off a busy 72 hours across the Beehive State, which saw a return to full winter mode.

Monday will be a calmer day so we can catch our breaths, but it won’t be too much longer until our weather becomes active again. As for Monday, outside of a few flurries/light snow showers, generally in the high terrain, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures that will run below average. For most, highs will be in the 20s and 30s with only a couple of areas like St. George sneaking into the low 40s. On Monday night, temperatures will be turning frigid once again with lows ranging from the single digits to the twenties.

After a relatively quiet start to our Tuesday morning, our next storm will arrive by Tuesday afternoon. A storm system moving in will bring widespread snow to the northern half of the state from late Tuesday morning, likely through Wednesday night. There will even be potential for bands of heavy snow called snow squalls. This could lead to some big issues for the Tuesday evening commute, including along the Wasatch Front. Another system looks poised to move in by the time we get to Wednesday, which will bring even more snow to the northern half of the state, but between the second half of Wednesday into Thursday, this storm will bring some moisture down to southern Utah as well.

With our stormy weather in store for Tuesday through midweek, the National Weather Service has already a Winter Storm Watch for a good chunk of northern Utah including the Wasatch Front, the Wasatch Back, eastern Box Elder County and Cache County, plus the Wasatch Mountains and the western Uintas. This watch is scheduled to run from late Tuesday morning and will continue through Wednesday night. Times of heavy snow and gusty winds with blowing snow will be possible during the duration of the watch.

The first batch of accumulations will come between Tuesday and Wednesday morning where we could receive 1-4 inches for our northern valleys within the watch, 3-6 inches for the benches, 4-8 inches for mountain valleys, 8-14 inches for the northern mountains, 2-5 inches for the central mountains, and a trace-2 inches for central valleys. From Wednesday into Thursday those totals will increase even more with more spots set to receive snow.

With a northwesterly flow in place, we have more active weather coming our way from the end of the workweek into this weekend with what could be another strong storm set to arrive by this weekend. Temperatures during the next seven-day period will continue to range below seasonal averages with cool/chilly days and cold nights. Thankfully, this active pattern is just what we need to help catch back up to our snowpack deficit after such a rough December.

We will continue to monitor each of these winter systems and keep you posted on the latest developments in your 4Warn Weather forecast both on-air and online, we are Good4Utah!