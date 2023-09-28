SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! We topped out at 87 degrees for the high in Salt Lake yesterday, and today will be slightly cooler.

The bottom line? Our stretch of sunny days and mild days continue, but we’ll see subtle changes to end the workweek before even bigger changes arrive this weekend.

Our weather will be very similar to the last few days, but northern Utah will be a few degrees cooler. The reason for the subtle changes in the temperatures? High pressure is shifting further east, allowing a weak and dry cold front to impact the region today. This will result in a small drop in temperatures to close out the workweek with some breezier conditions. Instead of daytime highs being five to ten degrees above average, we’ll be closer to three to seven degrees above average both Thursday and Friday.

Bigger changes are in store for the weekend. With high pressure out of the way, an upper-level low-pressure will drop in from the Pacific Northwest. This system will drag in another potent cold front which will move through between Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, wet weather potential will increase, then we’ll be looking at a good chance for showers statewide on Sunday based on the most recent guidance. Between Friday and Sunday, daytime highs will drop roughly 15-20 degrees with most in Utah seeing 50s and 60s on Sunday with only a few spots like St. George getting into the low 70s. Moisture potential likely lingers into early next week as temperatures remain below seasonal norms.

With the cooler air and moisture potential we will likely see snow in the highest elevations of northern Utah, but just how much and how low the snow line will drop is still up in the air. At this point, above 8,500 feet looks likely, but we’ll continue to fine-tune this forecast as we get closer. The timing of the precipitation will play into this as well because we could see a few flakes wanting to flirt with mountain valleys overnight. Stay tuned!

