SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! It’s another calm and cold start to the workday with lows in the teens and twenties for many valleys across the state.



With high pressure still in place, little change to temperatures is forecast across the state. Most will remain on the chilly side with highs in the 30s and 40s with a few exceptions.

St. George will sneak into the mid-50s while on the other side of the coin, most in the Uinta Basin will only top out in the upper 20s. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy across the state, but in our northern valleys, haze will continue to build.



From Cache Valley down through the Wasatch Front, moderate air quality is expected to continue due to valley inversions remaining in place.

Through Wednesday, high pressure will remain the main driving force in our weather with hazy sunshine continuing for the Wasatch Front.



However, as it slowly moves from west to east, we’ll see our northerly wind be replaced with a southerly wind. This will allow for a few degrees of warming over the next couple of days.



Although with inversions remaining in the northern valleys through midweek, little warming is expected.

Changes to the weather pattern move in for the remainder of the week. A system off the Pacific Coast will move inland through midweek, nudging the ridge of high-pressure east of our region.

Between Wednesday night and Thursday, a weak storm will clip southern Utah. The chance of any wet weather at this point looks like a slight chance down south and in the high country. Hopefully, increased winds will result in a little less haze.

The system to the south of the state will aid in a pattern change for the rest of the region. It’s becoming increasingly likely we’ll move into an active pattern Friday through this weekend with a couple of systems set to drop in from the northwest.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

If things hold, we’ll see a decent chance of moisture statewide, another drop in temperatures, and clearing from the inversion haze. Stay tuned!

With Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online you can stay on top of all the weather changes the Beehive State has to offer! We are Good4Utah!