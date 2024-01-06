SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy weekend, Utah! We had a nice winter storm for the first Friday of 2024 and another strong storm on the way tonight and into tomorrow!

The first half of our Saturday looks to be quiet and chilly with a decent amount of cloud coverage. The calm won’t last long though as our next storm will drop in by the second tonight and into Sunday. With cold air in place, the weekend storm will bring the potential of widespread wet weather across the state with mainly snow turning to snow showers.

Even in St. George where wet weather is likely to start as rain, we could see a changeover to snow. While St. George won’t see snow stick, the upper elevations of Washington County could see a skiff of snow. Accumulations look healthy for the northern and central part of the state, especially for the mountains. Not only will we see widespread moisture, but temperatures will also drop even more with highs expected to range mainly in the 20s and 30s for most.

Winter Storm Watches have been posted ahead of the storm and many will evolve into Winter Storm Warnings. Winter storm watches for the Northern, Central and Southern Mountains are posted as well as watches for valley locations including the Wasatch Front and Wasatch Back. A Winter Storm is issued when there is potential for heavy snow or significant ice accumulations, usually 24 to 36 hours in advance.

Right now, forecasted valleys in the northern half of the state could see 3-6 inches of snow, with southern valleys expected to see 1-3 inches. Benches along the Wasatch Front will pick up between 3-7 inches with mountain valleys like Park City and Morgan expected to get between 4-8 inches. Northern mountains will see totals between 12-18″ with the Cottonwoods seeing anywhere for one to two feet. Central mountains will see 8-14 inches and the high country in the south expecting anywhere from a half a foot to a foot.

Skies will again calm from Sunday night into early Monday resulting in a cold and quiet start to the workweek. As will be the case in the next 24 hours though, any calm conditions won’t be sticking around. Our active weather is expected to continue with what could be a couple more storms dropping in from the middle of next week into next weekend.

The bottom line? After today’s storm moves away, we have a few more storms lined up from this weekend into next week.

We will continue to monitor each of these winter systems and keep you posted on the latest developments in your 4Warn Weather forecast both on-air and online, we are Good4Utah!