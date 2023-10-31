SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Halloween, Utah! After a frigid, below-average start to the work week, we have another cold start on deck for Halloween.

The bottom line? Our Halloween forecast brings below-average temperatures, but calm and dry conditions will set the stage for a “spooktacular” day followed by a chilly but “bootiful” evening!

Today is the pinnacle of spooky season and while there are likely to be plenty of ghosts and ghouls around, there’s nothing frightening about the weather! We have a Sleepy (Hollow) weather pattern through the middle of the week with high pressure in control. A gradual warming trend is underway thanks to the high pressure, yet Halloween will still come in about 5 degrees cooler than seasonal norms.

Daytime highs will be cloaked in cool temperatures but will be roughly 5-10 degrees warmer than Monday, putting most of our daytime highs in the 40s and 50s. With mostly sunny skies, the vampires will also be kept at bay through the day! When the Jack-O’-Lanterns light up the evening for trick-or-treaters, it will be turning chilly once again so a sweater or bulkier costume may be needed, but with clear skies, the only thing flying in the sky will be candy and maybe some witches too!

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Tomorrow, we continue to warm into the second half of the workweek. By Thursday most spots will be slightly above seasonal norms taking most areas across the state into the 50s and 60s while some in southern Utah will return to the 70s.

Temperatures will plateau heading into the weekend as the high pressure begins to loosen its grip on our weather. While we may see some moisture potential from Friday into the weekend, bigger changes could be looming into next week. We will see how our storm pattern evolves and keep you posted.

With Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online you can stay on top of all the weather changes the Beehive State has to offer! We are Good4Utah!