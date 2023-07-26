SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! As we head into the second half of the workweek high pressure will build back over the 4 corners. This will result in moisture gradually decreasing while temperatures will be moving in the opposite direction.

The bottom line? Through the middle of the week, it’s more heat with isolated storms before we trend hotter and drier to end the workweek.

Wednesday will still bring the potential of isolated showers and thunderstorms to most spots across the state, but as is the case today, the chance will be lower overall compared to today. Daytime highs will also be similar to this afternoon, but in most spots highs will be roughly one to three degrees warmer than today. We still have an elevated risk of Flash Flooding at several spots in southern Utah including Bryce Canyon, Capitol Reef and the San Rafael Swell.

Outside of any wet weather skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy as daytime highs reach the 90s and triple digits, outside of the high terrain where places like Park City will reach the 80s this afternoon. Into tonight the chance of wet weather will go down with the loss of daytime heating. By midnight, just about all shower activity will come to an end leaving us with calm skies with overnight lows similar to what we had last night.

By Thursday and Friday, we’ll be looking at mostly sunny skies statewide with only a slight chance of rain east of I-15, generally in the high terrain.

Daytime highs will also come up a bit resulting in highs near 100 for Salt Lake and near 110 for St. George. The beginning of the weekend will build off what we get to end the workweek, but by the end of the weekend into early next week, there are signs that monsoon moisture could make a comeback resulting in better wet weather potential as temperatures ease down closer to seasonal averages.

Fingers crossed!

Stay on top of all of Utah’s summer weather and weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!