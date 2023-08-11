SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday Utah! The monsoonal moisture we have been talking about has officially made its way into the Beehive State.

The bottom line? Monsoonal moisture is sticking around for Friday. Isolated thunderstorm chances will exist, starting in the afternoon.

We saw numerous showers and thunderstorms in Southern Utah on Thursday. However, that moisture has continued traveling further north, giving all of Utah a slight chance of seeing thunderstorm activity.

While severe weather is unlikely at this point, a few strong to borderline severe storms cannot be ruled out of the forecast. If any severe weather were to occur, it would be small hail and gusty winds. Given these will be monsoonal storms, the threat of flash flooding will be possible in some locations in Southern Utah.

While flash flooding is more of a possibility rather than a probability. It’s one of those days to avoid backcountry hikes, especially ones that involve slot canyons. If you do choose to go on a backcountry hike, make sure you have a way to receive weather notifications.

In northern Utah, we’ll be looking at thunderstorm chances returning to the forecast. While the morning should mostly stay dry, a few morning showers and storms are possible. Daytime highs will reach the lower-90s with partly cloudy skies for the Wasatch Front. In southern Utah, we’ll also see the low-90s. If no thunderstorms occur, then highs could climb into the mid to upper-90s. In St. George, temperatures will likely climb to a high of about 97.

Heading into Saturday, the monsoon moisture will fall to the south some, allowing a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms statewide. The best chance of seeing wet weather tomorrow will be in the high terrain, but a few spotty storms will be possible in our valleys as well. Outside of any wet weather skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with similar temperatures compared to what we get today.

The forecast won’t change much as we go into the weekend as monsoon moisture continues to stick around. Each day will bring the potential for isolated showers and thunderstorms as most continue to see daytime highs in the 80s and 90s. By early next week, it looks like the monsoon moisture will begin to get cut off and we’ll likely trend drier by the middle of the week. With drier conditions, we’ll see temperatures gradually climb to near or even slightly above average.

Stay on top of the latest weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online! We are Good4Utah!