SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Hey there, Utah! It’s a relatively calm start to the work week with partly to mostly cloudy skies across the state.

Limited moisture passing through far northern Utah will generate light snow showers with the best chance coming to those near the UT/ID state line. A few light snow showers will also be possible in the northern mountains. Otherwise, quiet weather will continue for the remainder of the state with temperatures slightly above normal for this time of year.

Most will see 30s and 40s up north while central and southern Utah will mainly see a mix of 40s and 50s. Along the Wasatch Front, highs will reach the low to mid-40s while St. George could see a high of 60 degrees.

Another system in the form of an upper-level low pressure is set to move into the Beehive State tomorrow. This storm is also lacking moisture and will have little impact on the state.

The best chance of any snowfall will be over the higher terrain with very little accumulation, if any. The moisture-starved system will slide south through the Great Basin into midweek. This will keep some cloud cover over the region and help drop temperatures a few degrees across the state with most ending up close to seasonal averages.

The low pressure will stick around through midweek but will move away later in the week. This will keep our weather pattern fairly consistent day to day with near seasonal temperatures through Thursday.

As we head into the weekend, high pressure will strengthen over the region and allow for warmer temperatures to settle in for much of the state. Daytime highs will range 5-15 degrees above normal. Also, with a fairly quiet weather pattern, we’ll likely see additional haze in our northern valleys.

With Utah’s 4Warn Forecast, both on-air and online, you can stay on top of all the weather changes the Beehive State has to offer. We are Good4Utah!