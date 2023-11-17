SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Friday, Utah! After a wet Thursday, we’ll get calm skies and mild temperatures to close out the workweek.

Even though it will be cooler than the first half of the workweek, temperatures will still run about 5-10 degrees above average with most reaching the 50s and 60s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Into tonight we’ll see a few more clouds as lows drop to what we had last night.

If you’re a fan of the mild temperatures, be sure to get outside and enjoy today because our calm skies will be very short-lived. As we move through the weekend, we have a couple of systems that will move through the Beehive State.

The first one will come in from the Pacific and will arrive tomorrow. While this system will be weakening as it moves in, it will still bring scattered showers across the Beehive State. Not everyone will find wet weather, but everyone will have potential. Given that temperatures will only cool a fraction compared to today, we’ll see valley rain and mountain snow with showers tomorrow with the snow level expected to stay above 7,000 feet.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Our second storm will arrive between Saturday into Sunday and will be the more potent of the two. This storm will result in widespread showers across the state with northern and central Utah likely seeing the most moisture. Coming in from the northwest, this storm will bring in much cooler air. This will result in lowering snow levels. That means we’ll start with valley rain and mountain snow, but from Sunday morning into the afternoon, the snow levels will likely drop down to the benches (5,000 feet).

It gets even more interesting Sunday evening as the snow levels will likely drop to the valley floors in northern Utah. Whether we’re able to see snow in our valleys though won’t be dependent on temperatures, it will be determined by whether or not the moisture is still present. If the moisture clears once the front moves through, we’ll see mainly rain in our valleys and benches, but IF the moisture holds on through the second half of Sunday into early Monday, there is a chance we will get our first snow in our valleys.

It’s still early on in the process, but based on the latest information, we’ll see healthy moisture for most while the mountains could see a decent dose of snow. Through Sunday night we could see between 8-16″ for the Cottonwoods & western Uintas, northern mountains 4-10″, central mountains 3-8″, southern mountains 1-6″, Park City 2-6″, mountain valleys at a trace-4″, northern benches rain-3″, and northern valleys at rain-2″.

If the moisture lingers into Monday morning, then we could be in for a sloppy commute to begin the workweek. By Monday afternoon, high pressure will begin to work its way in resulting in a calm and seasonal first half of the workweek.

As we turn towards Thanksgiving, there are indications we could see a quick hitter of a storm move in either on Thanksgiving or on Black Friday. Temperature-wise, we should be close to average with most seeing highs in the 40s and 50s with the high terrain seeing 30s. We’ll continue to fine-tune this forecast as we get closer.

With Utah’s 4Warn Forecast, both on-air and online, you can stay on top of all the weather changes the Beehive State has to offer. We are Good4Utah!