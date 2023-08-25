SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Friday, Utah! We have a slightly unsettled day ahead of us. Today, the deepest of the moisture from the early half of the week is gone, but there is still enough moisture in place to see isolated showers and thunderstorms statewide.

The best chance will be east of I-15 in the high terrain, where we could see a few strong storms capable of heavy rain and gusty winds. For areas along and west of I-15, while the chance of rain is low, it’s not zero so for any outdoor plans this afternoon and evening. Keep a watchful eye on the sky, just in case.

Most spots east of I-15 have a low-end marginal risk of excessive rainfall that could bring on flash flooding.

Happy Friday, Utah! It's going to be a seasonal day with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. There will be potential of isolated t-storms statewide this afternoon/evening with the best chance being east of I-15 where there's also a marginal excessive rainfall risk. #utwx pic.twitter.com/dmVOkPQHPC — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) August 25, 2023

At most of the Mighty 5 and southern Utah recreation areas, Flash Flooding remains more of a probability rather than a possibility.

The two exceptions are Bryce and Zion since they are closer to I-15 and farther west than other spots. When the risk of flash flooding is elevated, it’s a good idea to avoid backcountry hikes, especially ones that involve slot canyons and normally dry washes.

Outside of any wet weather today, most will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Daytime highs will come up a bit compared to the last few days, which will land us within a few degrees of seasonal averages across the board.

Along the Wasatch Front, we’ll see mid to upper 80s, while St. George reaches for the mid-90s this afternoon. By tonight, any wet weather potential will go down as temperatures gradually ease down to what we had last night, meaning 50s and 60s for most.

For the beginning of the weekend, we won’t see too many changes from what we get today with isolated storm potential, but temperatures will ease up by a few degrees in most spots. Beginning Sunday and into early next week, as high-pressure retrogrades over Utah, the lingering monsoon moisture will get cut off.

This means skies are looking mostly dry as daytime highs will range a few degrees above average. Along the Wasatch Front, we’ll be back in the low to mid-90s while St. George will climb back to triple-digit temperatures once again.

At this point, models are optimistic that moisture will try to make a comeback by the end of next week, but that’s just something we’ll monitor for now.

Stay on top of the latest weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast, both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!