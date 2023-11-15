SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Wednesday, Utah! For the start and most of the day, we will see very similar conditions to our Monday and Tuesday. Mid-October-like warmth holds on for another day with temperatures hanging out between 10-15 degrees above seasonal averages.

Temperatures will once again reach a mix of 50s and 60s, while St. George will be the warm spot hitting the low 70s again. Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy for most with increasing clouds and breezy conditions throughout the day.

We start to shift the weather pattern once the sun goes down this evening as we enter a more progressive pattern.

Overnight into Thursday morning, an area of low-pressure dives in from the northwest bringing a chance for scattered showers across the state as slightly cooler air filters in.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Moisture will increase from the southwest and by the overnight, we’ll see scattered showers statewide from the overnight through the first half of the day tomorrow.

This will be a valley rain and mountain snow event with a soggy Thursday morning commute along the Wasatch Front becoming showery through the afternoon.

Given temperatures won’t drop too much, the snow level will stay high for this time of year with it likely staying about 7,000 feet. Above 8,000 feet though, we could see some accumulations of 1-4 inches while in the upper cottonwoods and western Uintas, half a foot or more can’t be ruled out if everything comes together.

Precipitation total-wise through tomorrow, for those that do find wet weather, we’ll generally see 0.1-0.25 inches while some spots, especially in the higher terrain, could pick up 0.5+ inches. Also, daytime highs will come down by about 5-10 degrees compared to what we get today statewide. Still above average, but at least closer.

Once we clear the moisture, we set the stage for a quieter Friday with temperatures running about 5-7 degrees above average, but by the weekend another system is set to move in as an upper-level low-pressure moves in from the Pacific.

There’s a bit of uncertainty regarding the timing and storm track of our weekend storms. At this point, it looks like we’ll see increasing moisture across the state on Saturday with Sunday likely being the most active day with valley rain and mountain snow with lowering snow levels as the colder air filters in.

As we get closer, the timeline and precipitation amounts will become clearer, and we will keep you posted. Heading into Thanksgiving, skies look to calm as we settle into a more seasonal stretch of weather, with a possible storm on the holiday or just after.

With Utah’s 4Warn Forecast, both on-air and online, you can stay on top of all the weather changes the Beehive State has to offer! We are Good4Utah!