SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Sunday, Utah! Our mild stretch of weekend weather continues across the state with southwest flow in place. Daytime highs will remain about 5-8º above average for this time of year. Plan on the Wasatch Front to hit the mid to upper 60s while southwest corner of the state pushes into the mid 70s.

While the weather pattern seems fairly quiet, the pattern is undergoing a change. Weak storms passing mainly to the north of Utah will continue to bring some cloud cover to northern Utah with a slight chance of a shower; temperatures will continue to range in the 50s and 60s for highs and in the 30s and 40s for lows. The best potential for any wet weather will be over the higher terrain of far northern Utah and across the Stateline into Idaho.

The pattern will continue to change early in the week with a strong cold front moving in on Tuesday. Increasing moisture late Monday will bring a potential for showers along northern Utah with increasing coverage into southern Utah into Wednesday. The system will weaken as it moves through bringing valley rain and mountain snowfall. Overall moisture content isn’t looking all that impressive at this point, the bigger impact will be the cooler temperatures. Daytime highs will likely drop into the upper 40’s along the Wasatch Front for daytime highs midweek, low 60’s for St. George. Stay tuned!

Bottom line?! Above normal highs continue through Monday, increasing wet weather and cooler temperatures on Tuesday.

