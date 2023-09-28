SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Thursday, Utah! It’s going to be a gorgeous day across the Beehive State with mild temperatures and sunny skies.

Daytime highs will come in a bit cooler than yesterday, especially in northern Utah, but most will still manage to reach the 70s and 80s. Along the Wasatch Front, highs will range in the mid to upper 70s, while some in Utah County will hit 80s. Down in St. George, we’ll come in right around 90.

While our weather today will be fairly calm, we will see some gusty winds in eastern Utah. That, combined with low relative humidity, will create a critical fire risk in southern Uintah County and most of Grand County where a Red Flag Warning is in effect through this evening. Avoid burning, secure chains, and follow any local fire restrictions.

With more of a southerly flow returning, temperatures in northern Utah will run slightly higher tomorrow than what we get today as southern Utah remains status-quo. It will be another day of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, but winds will begin to increase. Those winds will start to signal big changes coming our way into the weekend.

By Saturday, a system dropping in from the Pacific Northwest will begin to move in our direction.

This system will drag in another potent cold front which will move through between Saturday and Sunday. The first half of Saturday looks dry and windy as moisture gradually begins to increase. By Saturday evening, moisture potential will increase. And by Sunday, there will be a good chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms statewide.

Between Friday and Sunday, daytime highs will drop roughly 15-20 degrees with most in Utah seeing 50s and 60s on Sunday with only a few spots like St. George getting into the low 70s. Moisture potential likely lingers into early next week as temperatures remain below seasonal norms.

With the cooler air and moisture potential we will likely see snow in the highest elevations of northern Utah, but just how much and how low the snow line will drop is still up in the air.

At this point, above 8,500 feet looks likely, but we’ll continue to fine-tune this forecast as we get closer. In the highest elevations above 10,000 feet, several inches of snow looks possible. The timing of the precipitation will play into this as well because we could see a few flakes wanting to flirt with mountain valleys overnight.

With Utah’s 4Warn Forecast, both on-air and online, you can stay on top of all the weather changes the Beehive State has to offer. We are Good4Utah!