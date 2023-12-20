SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Hey there, Utah! Southwest flow continues across the state today allowing for partly to mostly cloudy skies and warmer-than-normal temperatures.

Moisture chances will be fairly limited across the state with the exception of Southeast Utah, where we’re seeing moisture moves in from the south this afternoon and evening.

Temperatures along the Wasatch Front should be in the 40s, possibly low 50s, where inversion isn’t nearly as strong. We’re seeing haze across a good majority of the lower valleys along Northern Utah and air quality will remain a concern.

Quiet weather will stick around Thursday, and much of Friday, for the state with a mix of sun and clouds and hazy skies for the northern valleys.

In Southern Utah, expect increasing moisture on Friday with a chance of scattered rain across those areas, moisture increases statewide on Saturday. This next weekend system could bring a little snow to the northern valleys just in time for Christmas Eve.

Right now, it looks like rain and snow showers on Saturday with a chance of light snowfall into early Sunday.

The mountains will see the brunt of the moisture with this next storm with very light, if any snowfall accumulations in the valley. It’s important to keep in mind that this is more than a few days away, so nothing is set in stone. We’ll continue to fine-tune the forecast and keep you posted on any changes!

Temperatures will drop from the upper 40s throughout the week to the mid to upper 30s into the weekend. St George will have showers on Friday and Saturday, with drier weather settling into next week.

With Utah’s 4Warn Forecast, both on-air and online, you can stay on top of all the weather changes the Beehive State has to offer. We are Good4Utah!