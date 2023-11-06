SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Monday, Utah! The mild temperatures from the weekend will carry over into tonight, however, today will be one of transition.

A cold front is now approaching from the northwest and will bring changes by tonight. In the meantime, the rest of today will bring mostly cloudy skies up north with 50s and 60s for daytime highs. In southern Utah, there will be more sunshine than up north with temperatures that mainly range in the 60s and 70s.

The cold front will move into northernmost Utah by tonight. Moisture will increase ahead of the front and from tonight into tomorrow morning, we’ll see showers spread across the northern half of the state with valley rain and mountain snow.

The snow level is likely to start quite high tonight, above 8,000 feet, but by daybreak tomorrow morning, it is likely to drop below 7,000 feet, meaning Park City could see some snow for the morning commute while the Wasatch Front gets scattered rain showers.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Showers will become more scattered, then isolated in nature from the afternoon into tomorrow night with snow levels likely falling between 5,000 and 5,500 feet.

While moisture is likely to dwindle for most by the second half of the day tomorrow, there will be potential for lake enhancement and even some lake effect showers which could stick around through very early Wednesday.

While northern Utah will see the bulk of the wet weather, we could see a few showers as far south as Cedar City tomorrow.

Through tomorrow, our northern Utah mountains are likely to receive between 2-6 inches of snow. Some will see more and places like the Cottonwoods and Bear River Range could see a little bit more if everything comes together. In the Wasatch Back, we could see a mix of rain and snow to upwards of 2 inches for places like Park City.

Daytime highs tomorrow will be about 15 degrees cooler than today in northern Utah. In southern Utah, we’ll see about a 5-10 degree cooldown compared to today.

By tomorrow night, the core of the cooler air will settle in, which will result in most dropping into the 20s and 30s for overnight lows.

On Wednesday and Thursday, we’ll see highs mainly range in the 40s and 50s across the state while St. George will even fall into the low 60s. From the second half of the workweek into the Veteran’s Day weekend, our temperatures will gradually moderate.

With Utah’s 4Warn Forecast, both on-air and online, you can stay on top of all the weather changes the Beehive State has to offer. We are Good4Utah!