SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Friday, Utah! We saw an above-average Thursday, and we stay that way today with most seeing 50s and 60s while a few more down south will sneak into the low to mid-70s like St. George and Kanab.

High pressure starts to slide away from the Beehive State, and that brings a slight chance of wet weather in northern Utah with the best chance coming near the UT/ID state line and the high terrain today. This is thanks to a weak front brushing by the northern half of the state. Unfortunately, that front won’t be enough to clear the haze we have in our northern valleys.

As we move into the weekend, we won’t see too many changes, but our weather pattern is undergoing a change.

With high pressure out of the way, a couple of weak systems will clip northern Utah both Saturday and Sunday. While these systems won’t bring any cooler air, we’ll see at least a slight chance for wet weather in the northern half of the state as temperatures continue to range in the 50s and 60s for highs and in the 30s and 40s for lows.

With the mild temperatures in place, be sure to get outside and enjoy it! The best part is that there will be an extra hour to do so as we fall back between Saturday night and Sunday morning. Don’t forget to set those clocks back at 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Falling Back! This weekend we get an extra hour of sleep as we turn our clocks back an hour to standard time!



Personally, I'm looking forward to earlier sunrises, but I know for most those early sunsets are brutal at first. pic.twitter.com/omEZ31fbR3 — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) November 3, 2023

By early next week, we’ll likely begin to see more significant changes to our weather. A system coming in from the Pacific Northwest will start to move our way and will likely move through Utah between Tuesday and Wednesday.

This system will likely bring us a better chance of wet weather; mainly in northern Utah with valley rain and mountain snow, and will also usher in cooler temperatures statewide.

By Wednesday, we’ll be looking at daytime highs about 5 degrees below normal. We’ll continue to fine-tune this forecast as we get closer.

With Utah’s 4Warn Forecast, both on-air and online, you can stay on top of all the weather changes the Beehive State has to offer. We are Good4Utah!