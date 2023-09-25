SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! Clear skies return to the region on Monday with high pressure in place.

Bottom Line?! Nice weather will last through midweek with increasing winds and dropping temperatures into the weekend.

The ridge is situated to the east of the state allowing for southwest flow to warm temperatures along northern Utah with highs five to eight degrees above average this afternoon. The normal high temperature for Salt Lake City is 77 degrees with mid-80s expected this afternoon. In St. George, a high of 90 degrees is expected, which is average for this time of year. The weather pattern is looking pretty fantastic through at least midweek.

Little changes to the weather pattern are expected this week. The ridge in place will keep temperatures very warm through midweek. An approaching low-pressure system sliding into the Pacific Northwest by the end of the week will help nudge the ridge to the east and bring back some cooler temperatures. Daytime highs are expected to drop into the 70s along the Wasatch Front by the end of the week with 80s for St. George.

As the storm inches closer to the weekend, winds will pick up for the end of the week with the strongest winds expected on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will continue to tumble over the weekend as a trough swings through the Great Basin. Daytime highs will fall to the low to mid-60s along the Wasatch Front, with highs in the 70s for St. George.

As for moisture, it looks like the best chances of valley rain and high-elevation snow will arrive with the trough on Saturday and Sunday. Stay tuned.

Stay on top of the latest weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online! We are Good4Utah!