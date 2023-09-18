SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Monday, Utah! As we begin this workweek, we’ll see mild temperatures statewide with temperatures checking in close to slightly above average as most top out in the 70s and 80s.

Skies will be partly cloudy for most, but with some moisture in place and some energy moving through, there will be the potential for isolated showers and thunderstorms. The best chance will be in the high country, mainly east of I-15. We also could see a few spotty storms form in the west desert and move towards the I-15 corridor in central and northern Utah, including the Wasatch Front.

While severe storms are unlikely, storms that develop will be capable of gusty outflow winds.

Over the next couple of days, we won’t see many changes in our weather. We’ll hold onto the chance of spotty showers and thunderstorms through midweek with the best chance remaining in the high country in the northern half of the state. Daytime highs will remain consistent as we hover near seasonal norms.

By Wednesday night into Thursday, we’re looking at some BIG changes coming our way. A storm system will drop in from the Pacific Northwest and to close the workweek, this system will give us a good chance for scattered showers and storms to the northern two-thirds of the state.

The main story with this storm will be the drop we’ll see in temperatures. We’ll go from seasonal norms on Wednesday to about 5 degrees below normal on Thursday with highs dropping to nearly 10-15 degrees below average on Friday. This will result in highs on Friday in St. George only topping out around 80, while highs along the Wasatch Front dip into the 60s.

Given the drop in temperatures and moisture potential, snow levels are expected to dip to roughly 9,000 ft. as the storm moves through.

Stay on top of the latest weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast, both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!