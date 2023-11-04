SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy weekend, Utah! It’s going to be a wild, mild weekend with above-average temperatures expected throughout the state.

Daytime highs will run about 5-8º above average for this time of year. You can expect the Wasatch Front to hit the mid to upper 60s while the southwest corner of the state pushes into the mid 70s. While the weather pattern seems fairly quiet, the pattern is undergoing a change. With high pressure no longer really influencing our weather, a couple of weak systems will clip northern Utah both Saturday and Sunday. While these systems won’t bring any cooler air, we’ll see at least a slight chance for wet weather in the northern half of the state as temperatures continue to range in the 50s and 60s for highs and in the 30s and 40s for lows.

WEEKEND: Above average temps expected w/ increasing cloud cover through Sat. A weak system grazes No. Utah Sat. PM-Sun AM & while there isn't much moisture, you can't rule out a spotty shower- Clean air ahead & chance for wet #utwx next week@abc4utah @thomasgeboywx @natelarsenwx pic.twitter.com/e7UGgCxCTk — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) November 4, 2023

With the mild temperatures in place, be sure to get outside and enjoy it! The best part is that there will be an extra hour to do so as we fall back between Saturday night and Sunday morning! Don’t forget to set those clocks back at 2 a.m. on Sunday!

By early next week we’ll likely begin to see more significant changes to our weather. A system coming in from the Pacific Northwest will start to move our way and will likely move through Utah between Tuesday and Wednesday. This system will likely bring us a better chance of wet weather; mainly in northern Utah with valley rain and mountains snow, and will also usher in cooler temperatures statewide. By Wednesday, we’ll be looking at daytime highs about 5 degrees below normal. We’ll continue to fine tune this forecast as we get closer so stay tuned!

