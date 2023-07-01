SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy holiday weekend, Utah! Many folks are heading out and about for Independence Day weekend, and you need to be ready for an abundance of sunshine and increasing daytime highs.

The upper-level low that kept us unsettled through the week did a number on Colorado, ushering in severe storms, but its exit also opened the door for high pressure to build in from the West. This area of high pressure will bring sunshine, clear skies, and the hottest temperatures of the year.

Daytime highs will be roughly 3-5 degrees warmer than today under mostly sunny skies, with the 90s returning to Salt Lake City and the first triple digit day of the year for St. George expected Saturday. By the end of the weekend into early next week, it’s likely most of Utah will see highs in the 80s and 90s! Monday looks like it will be the warmest day as we’ll be square under the ridge of high pressure. Monday could bring our first 100° daytime high in Salt Lake City, mid 90s in Cache Valley, and we could see a high near 110° in St. George!

The positioning of the ridge will allow for a few clouds in NE Utah and the slightest chance of a thunderstorm on the edge of the state, but overall, sunny skies and dry conditions will dominate the weather story. For the 4th of July, it doesn’t look like it’s going to be quite as hot compared to Monday as a weak low pressure weakens the high pressure by a fraction.

Temps will come down by 3-5 degrees, but we’ll still be above average with most seeing 80s and 90. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with only a slim chance for a few stray showers over mountainous areas. What we get for the 4th looks like it will be on repeat through the middle of next week! For any outdoor plans coming up, be sure to take the heat into consideration! Stay on top of all of Utah’s summer weather and weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!

The bottom line? A ridge of high pressure will help crank up the heat as we move into and through the July 4th weekend!

