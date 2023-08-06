SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Sunday, Utah! Quieter weather continues for much of the state with only far northern Utah seeing residual cloud cover and a few isolated thundershowers Sunday.

Westerly flow over northern Utah today will keep temperatures roughly 5 degrees cooler than normal while southern Utah remains near average high temperatures. Partly cloudy skies are expected along far northern Utah with a slight chance of an isolated storm. The main threat will remain over the mountain areas up north with most other areas staying dry. This pattern will continue into the workweek with similar temperatures and a slight risk of storms.

By Wednesday, southwest flow increasing over the state will help bring drier air back into our region. Temperatures will climb across northern Utah to near seasonal highs with low to mid 90s for the Wasatch Front. While southwest flow is in place, some moisture will get swept back into portions of southern and central Utah by midweek. Isolated storm potential will increase in those areas while much of northern Utah will stay dry.

The long-range forecast continues to trend mainly dry with near seasonal temperatures. Limited moisture moving through portions of the state later in the week may trigger isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Otherwise, at this point calm and sunny weather is forecast for the upcoming weekend, as well. Stay tuned!

The Bottom line?! Although a few storms remain in the forecast, the weather will be much calmer than what we saw last week.

Stay on top of all of Utah’s summer weather and weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!