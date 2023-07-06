SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Thursday, Utah! Today will be a pretty nice early July day across the state; for most, it won’t differ too much from what we had yesterday.

The only chance of a shower or storm looks to be on the northern periphery of the Beehive State, with energy focused on NW Utah. A warm front is pushing north and will drape itself near the Utah/Idaho border by this afternoon and evening, and we could see an isolated storm or shower develop as a result.

You can expect highs in the 70s and 80s up north, with the Wasatch Front seeing upper 80s and low 90s, while southern Utah will mainly see 90s and triple digits. Outside of any wet weather, skies will be partly cloudy up north, while southern Utah also gets sunshine and a bit of haze. It will also be breezy at times across the state as well.

Today brings an elevated fire risk to southern Utah from St. George through Grand County. A Red Flag Warning will go into effect for most of Grand & San Juan Counties at noon today and will continue through this evening. Avoid burning! #utwx pic.twitter.com/eDiFCUiwEt — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) July 6, 2023

Southwest winds will also be occasionally gusty in Southern Utah, and that paired with hot temperatures and dry conditions, southeastern Utah has a Red Flag Warning in effect until 10 p.m. for Grand County and the Four Corners area.

Any fire started would spread quickly. Avoid any burning and be sure to follow fire restrictions in these areas. Even portions of Washington, Kane, Wayne, and Emery County are included in an elevated fire risk for today.

As we close out the workweek and head into the weekend, we’ll start seeing the high-pressure building and taking control across Utah again. Prepare for an overall dry stretch of weather, with each day likely just a little warmer than the last.

Along the Wasatch Front, we could see the upper 90s by the end of the weekend, with highs in St. George that will likely reach or even exceed 105 degrees by Sunday into early next week. Don’t forget to drink water, wear sunscreen, and never leave children or pets in a hot car.

Stay on top of all of Utah’s summer weather and weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast, both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!